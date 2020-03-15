Francisca (Frances) "Quica" Campos, blessed with 84 years, passed away surrounded by family, on March 4th, 2020. She was born in Acala, Texas, as the daughter of Genaro and Rosario C. Ruiz and graduated from Fort Hancock High School. Happily married for 30 years until her husband's passing, Francisca was a resident of Sacramento for 60 years. A cafeteria manager for Grant Union High School District Food Services, she enjoyed 24 years of employment in this role at several campuses, including Highlands and Foothill High Schools. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and former member of Las Guadalupanas Society ministry. While raising their children in the Catholic faith, she and her husband attended St. Joseph Church in North Sacramento for many years. She was a volunteer team mom for Northgate Bobby Sox teams in the late 70's/early 80's and also lent her support to the Kops & Kids summer program. Francisca enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, cooking, and baking. She is survived and forever loved by her daughter Catalina Schroeder (Patrick) and sons John Campos Jr. (Rosa) and Michael Campos (Cecelia). Cherished sister to Aurora Sanchez, Miguel Ruiz, Rosario Holguín, and Petra Munguía, all of El Paso, Texas. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Campos Sr., both parents, brother Chavel Ruiz, and grandbaby Angela Campos. She will be remembered for all the love she gave her children, whom grew the family to include 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5pm-8pm and the Rosary at 6:30pm. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00pm with the Burial to immediately follow. All Services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820.

