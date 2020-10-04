1/
Francisco C. Bejarano
Francisco C. Bejarano, a longtime resident of Rancho Cordova, died September 22, 2020 his 97th birthday. He leaves behind his four children: Oscar Bejarano (Verlaine), Barbara Bowden (Lee), Evelyn Bejarano (Jim) and Arlene Bejarano; four grandsons: Phillip Bejarano (Jessica), Brian Bowden (Katey), Darin Bowden (Alee) and Nicholas Bowden; and five great-grandchildren: Kaeden & Paxton (Darin), Lucy & Molly (Brian) and Steven (Phillip). His wife of 54 years, Lucy, died in 2001 In death he joins his parents, Felipe and Delfina Bejarano; all his nine siblings; his oldest grandson (Steven Bejarano) and his beloved wife of 54 years, Lucy, who died in 2001. Services will be held at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841, on Monday, October 5, at 10 am 11 am preceded by a viewing from 9am-10am. Immediately following the service, Francisco will be interred with military honors at Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive Street, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Service and Honor Guard will be recorded and Zoomed. For those wishing to join us on Zoom; please contact any of the siblings. Anyone wishing to commemorate Francisco's life my leave a memory at https://www.commemo.co/contribute/56b3eb.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
East Lawn
OCT
5
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
East Lawn
OCT
5
Interment
Fair Oaks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn
5757 Greenback Lane
Sacramento, CA 95841
916-732-2020
