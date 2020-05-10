Remembering the life, death and legacy of Professor Francisco Godina. Frank was born in Fresno and spent his early childhood in Mendota, California. He would later move to Sacramento and enlist in the Navy. Frank would go on to graduate from the California State University Sacramento with a Masters degree in Social Science. Frank divided his long career between working as a Professor, Director of Chicano Studies, and an Investigator for the State of California. He was a major influence of the Chicano Movement in Sacramento. For a time, he was the Vice-President of the Sacramento Concilio. Frank passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Godina. Frank will be forever remembered and missed by his loving wife of 62 years Socorro, and his son Richard (Candy). His grandchildren Victoria (Raymond), Richard Jr., Felicia (Geoff), Rey, Robert (Gretzel), Michael (Melanie), Paula, Anthony and 22 Great Grandchildren.



