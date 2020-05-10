Francisco "Fox" Godina
January 25,1938 - April 29,2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Remembering the life, death and legacy of Professor Francisco Godina. Frank was born in Fresno and spent his early childhood in Mendota, California. He would later move to Sacramento and enlist in the Navy. Frank would go on to graduate from the California State University Sacramento with a Masters degree in Social Science. Frank divided his long career between working as a Professor, Director of Chicano Studies, and an Investigator for the State of California. He was a major influence of the Chicano Movement in Sacramento. For a time, he was the Vice-President of the Sacramento Concilio. Frank passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Godina. Frank will be forever remembered and missed by his loving wife of 62 years Socorro, and his son Richard (Candy). His grandchildren Victoria (Raymond), Richard Jr., Felicia (Geoff), Rey, Robert (Gretzel), Michael (Melanie), Paula, Anthony and 22 Great Grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved