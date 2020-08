Or Copy this URL to Share

Francisco Jesse Perez, beloved father and grandfather born on 10/15/1928, born and raised in Barstow, CA; passed away on 7/29/2020 in Sacramento, CA. Proceeded in death by Victoria Martinez. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Venegas (Carlos Venegas), 3 granddaughters: Jessica Reisig (Jordan Reisig), Corrina Venegas and Sabrina Venegas and numerous step-family. His services will be held 8/13/2020 at Sunset Lawn at 10am.



