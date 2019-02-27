Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. Dreyer. View Sign

Frank A. Dreyer, a long time resident and respected businessman of Sacramento, died peacefully on January 4th, 2019 at the age of 94. Frank was born on July 4th, 1924 (he was always proud of his famous birthday) in Tacoma, Washington. He grew up in nearby Fife and graduated from Fife High in 1942. Shortly after, Frank joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a Navy pilot during WWII. After the war, he returned to Washington and attended Washington State University, Pullman, and earned a degree in Business Administration. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Snope. For the next few years they resided in San Francisco and later moved their growing family to Sacramento. He focused on a career in the commercial insurance industry where his efforts and dedication led him to be a partner in the successful firm, Henderson and Dreyer. Frank retired in 1993. Frank enjoyed traveling. He and wife, Carol, made several trips to the Orient, Europe and South America. Frank had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine Dreyer, his sisters Dorothy Dreyer and Patricia Donoghue. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol, his four sons, Jeffrey (Helen), David, Michael and Thomas (Kelly). Also, 6 grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews. Frank will be interred in a private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemeterey. For information regarding a celebration of life, please e-mail:

Frank A. Dreyer, a long time resident and respected businessman of Sacramento, died peacefully on January 4th, 2019 at the age of 94. Frank was born on July 4th, 1924 (he was always proud of his famous birthday) in Tacoma, Washington. He grew up in nearby Fife and graduated from Fife High in 1942. Shortly after, Frank joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a Navy pilot during WWII. After the war, he returned to Washington and attended Washington State University, Pullman, and earned a degree in Business Administration. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Snope. For the next few years they resided in San Francisco and later moved their growing family to Sacramento. He focused on a career in the commercial insurance industry where his efforts and dedication led him to be a partner in the successful firm, Henderson and Dreyer. Frank retired in 1993. Frank enjoyed traveling. He and wife, Carol, made several trips to the Orient, Europe and South America. Frank had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine Dreyer, his sisters Dorothy Dreyer and Patricia Donoghue. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol, his four sons, Jeffrey (Helen), David, Michael and Thomas (Kelly). Also, 6 grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews. Frank will be interred in a private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemeterey. For information regarding a celebration of life, please e-mail: [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close