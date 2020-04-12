Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. Perri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather Frank A. Perri passed away peacefully at his home of natural causes on April 5, 2020 (Palm Sunday) three days shy of his 96th birthday. Frank was born on April 8, 1924 in Joliet, Illinois to Salvatore and Eleanor Perri. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corp during WWII. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, May who passed away on Palm Sunday 2018. Frank and May were married April 13, 1947 at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. They lived in the home Frank built for his family in East Sacramento and raised their 6 children (Cindy, Chris, Frank, Francine, Patti and Colleen) in this faith based Italian/American neighborhood surrounding St. Mary's Church. Frank was an electrician by trade and proudly owned and operated Perri Electric. He was a well respected electrical contractor and served as an officer in the National Electrical Contractors Association. He was an active member and officer of the Dante Club and St. Mary's Social Club. Frank is survived by his 6 children and spouses; 12 grandchildren and spouses; 15 great grandchildren; his sisters Phyllis Andreotti, Sandra Melavic and brother Sam Perri and spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank and May both had a blessed long life together and will be missed dearly by all of those who loved and knew them. Frank will be interred next to his wife of 71 years at St. Mary's Cemetery in a private service following current pandemic guidelines. A mass and celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church or the . Our family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and love to mom and dad's "angel" caregivers Lesili and Mele. Sincerest thanks also to Dr. Joe and Fr. Anthony.

Donations