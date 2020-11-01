Frank Acheson

July 7, 1924 - August 2, 2020

Sacramento, California - Frank H. Acheson, 96, passed away August 2, 2020. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret; parents Margaret and Frank; Gracie; two wives, Norma of 58 years and Laree, 4 years; his daughter-in-law Tammy and many loving family members and friends. Frank is survived by his daughter Peggy (Joe), son John, son Paul, and son David. Frank has six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Frank is also survived by many loving family and friends. Family memories include camping trips to Ft. Bragg, family reunions, Jazz Jubilees, handing out Christmas presents, fly-ins with his pal Murph, and family vacations. Frank was a faithful fan of USC, the 49ers, the Kings, and the Giants.

Frank served in World War II in the South Pacific. Frank's career with Pacific Telephone and AT&T spanned over 30 years. After his retirement, he volunteered at Senior Gleaners for another 20 years.

When his wife Norma became sick, he was by her side every day until she passed. His last 5 years were shared with Peggy and Joe, close friends Tammy and Lars, and many new friends he met later in life. He was a quiet man, but his smile touched many. Reflections of "gramps" by grandson Jared: "Farewell, Grandpa Frank. You made selflessness your vocation. Thank you for your service to our country and our family. We are all fortunate to have received your many graces. Your frugality was only outshined by your stubbornness and yet your sly humor made them both part of your charm. May we all be as capable as you in loving others." And by grandson Jake: "If humility had a face in the dictionary, it would be gramp's face. Great man."

Special thanks to a Better Living Home Care Agency and First Call Hospice. A loving thanks to Stephanie and Theresa for their compassion and strength during Frank's final hours. Frank and Norma will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, remember Frank by supporting People's Pantry, United Methodist Church, 2101 Zinfandel Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670.





