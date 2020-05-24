Frank Beverly
Frank Odell Beverly passed on 5/12/20 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 82 after a long battle with Dementia. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years Renee Beverly, two children, two stepchildren (two preceded), 8 grandchildren (one preceded), and 6 great grandchildren. He served in the Marines in his youth. He volunteered for Kaiser and the Sheriffs department in his retirement years. No services will be held due to the Corona Virus. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.
