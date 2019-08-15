Frank passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12, 2019 in West Sacramento. He is survived by his wife, Evangelina Diaz; his children Tommy, Virginia, Emma, Rebecca (Mike), Julian (Karen), and Richard and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Manuel, Eddie and Richard & sisters Reina, Carmen and Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emma and "Pop"; son Frankie Jr.; brother's Dennis and Lupe and sister Lucia. There will be a public visitation period on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 8am to 10am, as well as a Celebration of life starting at 10am, all held at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St, West Sacramento, CA. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 15, 2019