Frank "Frankie" DeVol (78 yrs) passed away in Sacramento, CA. on April 5, 2020 from Heart complications. Frank was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa and moved to Sacramento, California with his family where he began playing baseball at a young age. He continued his life of baseball in the Men's Fastpitch era from 1960's to the mid 1980's where he was well known. He also played in the first season of SMSBL (Sacramento Men's Senior Baseball League), and played on 8 Championship teams while there. He was inducted into the SMSBL Hall of Fame class of 2007. He earned 8 World Series rings. He is survived by three children, Paul E. [Alesia] DeVol of Camino, Ca., Robert A. [Michelle] DeVol of Citrus Heights, Ca., Debi [Kenny] Crabtree of Citrus Heights, Ca., 7 Grandchildren, and a nephew Johnny [Nollie] DeVol of Seattle, Wa. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak there will not be services. In the future when the pandemic is over, there will be a celebration of life for Frank E. DeVol. He will later be laid to rest along with his mother Lena DeVol. You can leave messages at

