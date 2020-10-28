Frank Fujita

June 20, 1923 - October 21, 2020

Loomis, California - Frank Fujita was born on June 20, 1923, and passed away on October 21st at his home in Loomis. He is survived by his sister, Amy Kawahara, nieces Julie Kawahara, Jean Kawahara (Carmelo Caisip) and Lisa Fujita (Dale Binkley); nephews Gregg Fujita (Michelle) and Neal Fujita (Tammy); grandnephews Daniel Binkley, Ben Fujita, Danilo Caisip, Max Fujita and grandniece Maya Fujita. Frank served in the U. S. Army in Japan from 1944 - 1946. He loved spending time with friends and family and looked forward to morning coffee at Main Drugstore, weekly lunches with friends, and Sunday church services. He was a fan of the S.F. Giants and 49ers. He is remembered for his dry humor, easy rapport with young people, love of dogs, and appreciation for Japanese history and culture. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Loomis or Placer SPCA.





