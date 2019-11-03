Frank Fung Choon Kwong passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on October 29, 2019. He was born April 29, 1927 in Toishan China. Frank will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 71 years, Fong Yuen, and his devoted children: Helen (Michael) Fong, Tyrone, James, Caleb, Susan, and Janet (Douglas) Louie. Adored by his grandchildren: Cameron, Kimberly (Hoauva), Corey, Jennifer, Stephanie, Christopher, Kevin, Jason, and Allison and great grandchildren: Jordan, Keilani, and Marley Vang. The viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 5:00 8:00 PM and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harry Nauman & Sons, 4041 Freeport Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chinese United Methodist Church Rebuild.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019