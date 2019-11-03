Frank Fung Choon Kwong

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Fung Choon Kwong.
Service Information
Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA
95822
(916)-452-6157
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank Fung Choon Kwong passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on October 29, 2019. He was born April 29, 1927 in Toishan China. Frank will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 71 years, Fong Yuen, and his devoted children: Helen (Michael) Fong, Tyrone, James, Caleb, Susan, and Janet (Douglas) Louie. Adored by his grandchildren: Cameron, Kimberly (Hoauva), Corey, Jennifer, Stephanie, Christopher, Kevin, Jason, and Allison and great grandchildren: Jordan, Keilani, and Marley Vang. The viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 5:00 8:00 PM and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harry Nauman & Sons, 4041 Freeport Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chinese United Methodist Church Rebuild.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sacramento, CA   (916) 452-6157
funeral home direction icon