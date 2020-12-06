1/
1939 - 2020
Frank Ketchel
February 11, 1939 - November 27, 2020
Sacramento, California - Frank was born on February 11, 1939 in San Francisco, CA, and passed away on November 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Julie, Paula, Cherie and Jim, and his grandchildren, Alex, Benjamin, Raziel, Ischim, Nathan, Ryan, Aaron and Michael, and his brother, Bill. Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. Private graveside services will be held for immediate family only,


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombard Funeral Home
1550 Fulton Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95825
9164833297
