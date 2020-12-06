Frank Ketchel

February 11, 1939 - November 27, 2020

Sacramento, California - Frank was born on February 11, 1939 in San Francisco, CA, and passed away on November 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Julie, Paula, Cherie and Jim, and his grandchildren, Alex, Benjamin, Raziel, Ischim, Nathan, Ryan, Aaron and Michael, and his brother, Bill. Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. Private graveside services will be held for immediate family only,





