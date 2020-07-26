Frank passed away one year ago and A service was held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church In El Dorado Hills, CA. Frank was born July 15, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York. His parents Antonina & Leonard LaPinta had immigrated from Sicily, Italy. Frank was very proud of his Italian heritage. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY and spent his summers In Grand Gorge, NY. While attending Brooklyn College he was drafted into the US Navy during WWII. He served as a gunner and an electrician's mate while traveling across the Atlantic on the USS Charles Lawrence and the Pacific on the USS Bremerton. When the war ended, he arrived in San Diego and enrolled at San Diego State College where following graduation he Joined his parents who had moved to San Bernardino, CA. He worked for the County of San Bernardino as a social worker Where he met and married fellow coworker Alice Terry. Frank later went to work for the California Dept. of Rehabilitation consequently moving the family to Huntington Beach, CA and then to Sacramento, CA. Growing up Frank loved to sing, as a child he would sing for his family & friends. This led to him singing in clubs, at weddings and eventually joining the Old Town Troupers who performed in Folsom, Auburn and Old Sacramento at community theaters. Frank & Alice retired to Pilot Hill, Ca and eventually became members of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and of course joined the choir. In their later years they moved to Wheatland, CA to live near their oldest son. Sadly, after the unexpected passing of his beloved wife Alice in January 2019, Franks health declined and he was entered into hospice care at his home where he passed away peacefully the evening of July 26,2019. Frank is survived by his younger sister and children Dave (Chris), Anita (Jerry) and Lenny. He is greatly missed by all.



