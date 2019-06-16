Frank Madrid Sr. Born 12/15/1938 in Tempe AZ. Deceased 06/01/2019 Resident of Sacramento, CA for over 45 years, Frank retired from the California State Parks after 25 years of Service in 2004. He served in the United States Navy 1956-1958 During the Korean War. Frank is survived by six children: John, Anthony, Salvador, Steven, Andrew and Christina As well as 16 Grand Children and 9 Great Grand Children. Frank loved fishing, gardening, live music and loved his family. Attending the Holy Family Catholic Church, Frank was a Knight of Columbus and Prayer Group participant and enjoyed serving the church offering his many mechanical abilities, character and integrity. Service will be held @ the Holy Family Catholic Church on June the 27th at 10 A.M. and all are welcome.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019