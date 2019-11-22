Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Michael Laprezioso. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank was born in New York City to parents who immigrated from Trani, Italy. He attended public schools in New York, then transferred to New York Military Academy in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York, graduating in 1939. He attended Fordham University, but signed up with the U.S. Army the day after Pearl Harbor. He served in the Army/Air Force for twenty years, beginning in England in WWII as a navigator on a B-17, the Donna Mae. He later flew in air weather service, including as a hurricane hunter, then in refueling tankers. After retirement, he returned to college in California, graduating from Sacramento State College in 1967. While in college, he worked as a courier for Bank of America, at the same time raising his two sons as a single parent. He then taught 8th grade English at Campos Verdes and Don Julio Jr. High Schools in North Highlands. He met his future wife, Jeanette, at Campos Verdes. Frank retired from teaching after 18 years. He then began pursuing his hobbies: Fly fishing, building rods and tying flies. Frank loved growing roses and tomatoes. He was a self-taught cook, initially because he didn't want his sons to eat tv dinners. This led him into hosting many family dinners, especially on holidays. Frank was an avid reader, especially of Agatha Christie mysteries and history books. Until the last few weeks of his life, he read The Sacramento Bee and The San Francisco Chronicle cover to cover. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, just for the pleasure of watching his beloved Brittany spaniels point and retrieve. The family cat, Dante, kept him company in his last years. He loved watching the news, as well as movies on TCM. Frank and Jeanette spent thirty summers at their cabin on Priest Lake in Idaho and fly fishing in the Big Hole Valley in Montana and in the area of Yellowstone Park. One summer they traveled for a month in England. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuele and Isabella (Barbera) Laprezioso; sister Tina and brother Tom. His son Michael died from the effects of Agent Orange. Frank is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jeanette (Null), son Phillip (Kathy), daughter-in-law Maureen, granddaughters Sara, Kelly, and Ericka, and great grandchildren Jake, Jayden, and Sophia. He is also survived by nieces Diane, Marianne, and Melanie (Richard), as well as great nieces Kristen and Chloe and great nephew Connor. At his request, there will be no services. Preferred charities: (P.O. Box 145447, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5447); Sacramento SPCA (6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828); or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., P. O. Box 695, La Plata MD 20646-0695. Healing Waters provides rehabilitation of disabled active and retired military personnel through fly fishing activities. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019

