Frank Munoz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Munoz.
Obituary
Send Flowers

On the afternoon of May 3, 2019, Frank Munoz, 84, passed peacefully away from natural causes after a short illness. Born October 27, 1934 in the state of Texas. Frank was a valued employee and contributor at Aerojet General for 39 years. Frank was a true "Rocket Scientist". He is survived by his lovely and loving wife, Rhoma Suzanne, and four children. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7pm with Funeral Service will be held at the Mount Vernon Family Chapel at 11 am. Further remembrances and tributes can be made at the Mount Vernon website link https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8300610
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.