On the afternoon of May 3, 2019, Frank Munoz, 84, passed peacefully away from natural causes after a short illness. Born October 27, 1934 in the state of Texas. Frank was a valued employee and contributor at Aerojet General for 39 years. Frank was a true "Rocket Scientist". He is survived by his lovely and loving wife, Rhoma Suzanne, and four children. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7pm with Funeral Service will be held at the Mount Vernon Family Chapel at 11 am. Further remembrances and tributes can be made at the Mount Vernon website link https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8300610
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2019