Frank R. Haser II (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
River City Christian Church
Rancho Cordova, CA
Obituary
Frank R. Haser II. Born Oct. 26, 1945 in Akron OH to Frank and Catherine Haser, followed Jesus home Oct. 16, 2019. Frank dearly loved his wife Claudia, children Scott (Connie) Haser, Matt Haser, Melissa Haser, and Carrie Perryman-Elliott (Joe), grandchildren Hannah, Ronin, Hayden, Riley and Regan, sister Kathleen Bogges, brother Bill Haser, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Proudly served in the U.S. Navy, followed by a successful career in construction. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held Dec. 2nd, at 11 am, at River City Christian Church in Rancho Cordova; lunch will follow. Remembrances to St. Jude's Children's Hosp.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019
