Frank Reynoso was born on September 7, 1937, in Glendale, Arizona, and passed away peacefully in Sacramento on February 29, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Susi, daughter Dyanna Longoria (James), son Desi, and three grandsons, Bryce, Jake and JT Longoria. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Renee. In 1940, his family moved to Carlsbad, California, and then to Stockton, where he attended school. Frank was a four-sport athlete at St. Mary's High School where he graduated. In 1956, he moved to Sacramento where he attended Sacramento State College. Frank was a member of the Sacramento State Boxing Team and was the 125-lb Silver Medalist at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Championship in 1960. His boxing team was inducted into the Sacramento State Boxing Hall of Fame in 2002. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in 1961, Frank attended McGeorge School of Law, earning his Juris Doctorate degree in 1967. Frank worked for the Legislative Counsel's Office, Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Desmond, Miller and Desmond Law Firm, and then established the law partnership of Virga and Reynoso. In 1974, Frank incorporated his own law practice and retired in 2013. Frank's love of boxing continued as he managed world-ranked junior welterweight contender Sal Lopez and world light heavyweight contender and boxing Hall of Famer, Yacqui Lopez. Frank's memory will continue to live on through the love of his sister, Susie Reynoso Williams (Lee), Evelyn Lira and Jim Ferguson (Margaret). Many thanks to his caregivers, especially Mina, Maribel, Ne'Shele, Erica, Lori and CareScope. Due to the precautions related to the Covid 19 virus, the family is canceling Frank's Celebration of Life, and we can celebrate when this crisis is over. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento 95817 or The Frank Reynoso Scholarship, McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific, Office of Advancement, Bannister Hall, 1st Floor, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95211.

