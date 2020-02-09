Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank S. Kerze Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cochrane & Wagemann 103 Lincoln St. Roseville , CA 95678 (916)-783-7171 Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully at home Super Bowl Sunday February 2, 2020 at 77 years of age. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years Diane (Inglett) Kerze, son Bob (Cindy), granddaughter Cambria, whom he lovingly called CamCam, also survived by brother David (Marlene), brother-in-law Mike (Melody) Inglett, several nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Toni Kerze and in-laws Ivan and Margie Inglett. A graduate of Roseville High School Class of '61, worked as a clerk for the SP and UP Railroads until his retirement in 2003. He was looking forward to watching his beloved 49ers in the Super Bowl but demanded a better seat and left before the game started. He was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church and member of Knights of Columbus #4540. Visitation/Vigil services Weds. February 12, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Cochrane's Chapel of the Roses in Roseville. Funeral services will be held Thurs. February 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Rose Catholic Church 615 Vine Ave, Roseville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Snowline Hospice 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd. Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

