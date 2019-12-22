Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank S. Nichols. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Shetterly Nichols died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at his home in Loomis, California at age 91. Frank is survived by his children Nancy Colwell (Rich), Bobbie Paclik (Jim), and Frank Nichols (CJ), as well as his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife Barbara Rountree Nichols, his son John Nichols, his son James Nichols, and his granddaughter Remy Nichols. Frank was born in Nevada County, CA on March 28, 1928 to Frank and Grace Shetterly Nichols. He spent his childhood on the Nichols Ranch in Spenceville, California that had been homesteaded in 1852 by his grandfather, Dawson Nichols. Pioneer Dawson Nichols traveled from Indiana to California and settled in Nevada County establishing a thousand acre ranch. After Dawson Nichols passed, Frank's father carried on the ranching tradition along with his wife and family of eight daughters and one son. During World War II the ranch was taken by the federal government for war purposes, so the Nichols family moved to Sacramento in 1943 where Frank attended Sacramento High School and met his wife Barbara. After attending Oregon State University, Frank and Barbara were married in Sacramento. Frank began work as an engineer at Aerojet in Sacramento and retired at age 62. The creative pioneering spirit passed down by Frank's father and grandfather influenced his approach to life. He was a man of great honesty, integrity, and vigorous creativity. He dabbled in many interesting hobbies including beekeeping, winemaking, gardening, horseshoe art, woodworking, food preservation, and was a "fixer of all things broken". His love for land compelled him to move his family from Carmichael to Loomis, California where he began his legendary and massive garden. He continued to garden through the summer of his 91st year and raised onions, tomatoes, corn and many other vegetables. All who knew and loved him will miss the wonderful bounty. Frank's legacy is one of love and fantastic memories. From the magical ice and snow he created for his grandchildren by leaving sprinklers on during freezing nights, to trips to the family ranch to enjoy nature's bounty, from the highly coveted fruit leather and pickled baby corn, to the living history demonstrations at Donner Memorial, the memories he leaves behind will be cherished by those lucky enough to hold them. He will be buried at Indian Springs Cemetery in Nevada County, California.

Frank Shetterly Nichols died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at his home in Loomis, California at age 91. Frank is survived by his children Nancy Colwell (Rich), Bobbie Paclik (Jim), and Frank Nichols (CJ), as well as his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife Barbara Rountree Nichols, his son John Nichols, his son James Nichols, and his granddaughter Remy Nichols. Frank was born in Nevada County, CA on March 28, 1928 to Frank and Grace Shetterly Nichols. He spent his childhood on the Nichols Ranch in Spenceville, California that had been homesteaded in 1852 by his grandfather, Dawson Nichols. Pioneer Dawson Nichols traveled from Indiana to California and settled in Nevada County establishing a thousand acre ranch. After Dawson Nichols passed, Frank's father carried on the ranching tradition along with his wife and family of eight daughters and one son. During World War II the ranch was taken by the federal government for war purposes, so the Nichols family moved to Sacramento in 1943 where Frank attended Sacramento High School and met his wife Barbara. After attending Oregon State University, Frank and Barbara were married in Sacramento. Frank began work as an engineer at Aerojet in Sacramento and retired at age 62. The creative pioneering spirit passed down by Frank's father and grandfather influenced his approach to life. He was a man of great honesty, integrity, and vigorous creativity. He dabbled in many interesting hobbies including beekeeping, winemaking, gardening, horseshoe art, woodworking, food preservation, and was a "fixer of all things broken". His love for land compelled him to move his family from Carmichael to Loomis, California where he began his legendary and massive garden. He continued to garden through the summer of his 91st year and raised onions, tomatoes, corn and many other vegetables. All who knew and loved him will miss the wonderful bounty. Frank's legacy is one of love and fantastic memories. From the magical ice and snow he created for his grandchildren by leaving sprinklers on during freezing nights, to trips to the family ranch to enjoy nature's bounty, from the highly coveted fruit leather and pickled baby corn, to the living history demonstrations at Donner Memorial, the memories he leaves behind will be cherished by those lucky enough to hold them. He will be buried at Indian Springs Cemetery in Nevada County, California. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close