Frank passed quietly on Saturday with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Lois of 67 years, daughter Mariann Tong from San Diego, Ca. and sons Frank Propersi Jr. from Lyden Wa. and John Propersi from Clayton Ca. Frank was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania where his family immigrated from Italy and Poland. He moved to Antioch where he attended school and met Lois. He volunteered for the Navy in 1950 to fight in the Korean war. He served on the USS Brown and the USS Cabot. Frank later moved to Concord where he and Lois started their family. They had several sailboats and was a member of the Diablo Sailing Club. Frank was a successful Cosmetologist for 38 years. Frank and Lois owned two shops in Walnut Creek: Adorable Lady and Mr. Franks Hair Salon. When he retired, they moved to a house on Lake Tulloch then to Sun City Lincoln Hills. This is where Frank rekindled his love of music. He was an accomplished Clarinet and Saxophonist and a member of several bands in Lincoln Hills. Most recently, he performed with the Auburn Senior Band playing classic jazz and popular tunes of his day. His friends and family will miss his passion for life and his love for a good conversation.

