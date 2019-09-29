Frank William "Bill" Maciej passed away peacefully at home in Carmichael on September 15, 2019. He was born in Long Beach, California on May 18, 1942 to loving parents Cecilia and Louis. Bill was fulfilled by his family which was his greatest creation. He was predeceased by loving daughter Laura. Bill is survived by loving wife Catherine, daughter Jennifer, Stuart and Jill, six grandchildren: Kirsten, Kimberly, Samantha, Tyler, Galvin, and Trinity. Additional family includes our loving caretakers Colleen, Janice, and Shweta. Please join us in honoring Bill by attending Celebration Of Life Mass, October 5, 2019 at 11:30 am at Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish. Address is 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825. Reception to immediately follow. Please visit www.reichertsfuneral.com to sign the guest book and leave any loving memories or comments.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019