Frankie Ramirez

Beloved Son, Brother, Tio, and Nino, passed away peacefully at 68 years old in the presence of his loving family on May 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Ynez and Augustina Ramirez, his brothers Jesse and Lawrence, sisters Christina and Louisa. Loving brother to Mary, Joe, Edward, Lupe, Adam, Anita, Susan, and Lucy. He attended Hiram Johnson High School. He was well known as a track runner. Services are Monday, June 22nd, for immediate family only. Everyone is welcome to attend burial site to pay their respects at 11am at St. Mary's Funeral home 6509 Fruitridge road.



