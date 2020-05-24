Franklin Wayne Buie Jesser was born to Margaret J. (Buie) and George H. Jesser in Oakland, California on July 19, 1931. He died on May 17, 2020. Between those dates he was a good son, student, husband, father, grandfather, and member of the community. He is survived by daughters Sally (Bob) Theriault, Karen (Leslie) Jesser, son Wayne Jesser, granddaughters Madeleine Theriault and Anne- Marie Theriault, grandson Matthew Jesser and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. After four years in the Navy he earned an AA at Diablo Valley College, then a BA and General Secondary Credential at California State University, San Francisco. In the process, he earned membership in Alpha Mu Gamma, the Foreign Language Honor Society. Much later he earned an MS and membership in Sigma Iota Epsilon, the Management Honor Society, at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Ohio. He met and married Betty Jean Smith while they were both students at CSUSF. They had three children, Wayne, Sally, and Karen. They enjoyed traveling and visiting people. Highlights included a visit with her parents, who were missionaries in India, and a voyage through the Panama Canal before its turnover to Panama. They were together for almost 50 years, until her death in 2005. After teaching for two years, he entered Federal Civil Service, working for the Air Force. While doing so he received several honors and awards and, when he retired, was awarded a Bronze Medal for sustained superior service. In retirement he led a low impact aerobics class at the Easter Seals pool and while doing so earned the Gloria Forssell Award for outstanding volunteer service. He also met Blanche Spencer, his longtime best friend and companion, with whom he enjoyed traveling, visiting friends, and attending musical events. He worked for several years as a tutor at Sierra College and was voted favorite tutor by the students with whom he worked. At various times he served as president of the McClellan Management Society, president of the local chapter of the Society of Logistics Engineers, Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, and member of the Rocklin Fire Protection District Board. While so serving he was awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the California State Legislature for saving taxpayers money. He also sang and was an occasional soloist in several church choirs, the McClellanaires, and the Shepherd's Crooks. Frank enjoyed entertaining family and friends with various stand-up routines, including his classic "Bubba" jokes, and through his many musical talents. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



