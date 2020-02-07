Passed away at age 96 in Folsom, California, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Franklin was born in Oklahoma, on June 3, 1923, to Rudolph and Frances Malina. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Asay, and son-in-law, Joel Asay; his daughter-in-law, Noralinda Malina; his grandchildren, Isaac Asay, Joy Asay, and Aaron Asay; and his three beloved great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Carole Malina, and his two sons, Franklin Malina, Jr., and Stephen Malina. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Miller Funeral Home at 507 Scott Street, Folsom, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2020