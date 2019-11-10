Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Richard "Frank" Misiewicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin "Frank" Richard Misiewicz, 63, passed away at home in Elk Grove, in the presence of his loving family on November 1, 2019. Frank was born in San Bernardino, CA. His family later moved to the Sacramento area, where he experienced country life and the hard work that came with it. Frank enjoyed a long career at the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District and excelled as a lineman, troubleshooter, and dispatcher; retiring after 28 years of dedicated service. Frank was a devoted family man. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Lorraine; daughter Briana; son Chad; granddaughter Alexandria; mother Masako Barnett; and sisters Alice Seamans (Chris), Teresa Barnett (Jennifer), and Grace Koch (Eric); sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews along with their children. Frank was welcomed into heaven by his father Al Barnett, brother Ben Misiewicz, and sister Mary Hayward. He will be missed by a large, but close, group of "faith and action" driven friends who he also thought of as family, along with lifelong friends of Frank and Lorraine. He was an admired, adored, respected, and trusted friend. Frank's favorite person was the girl who called him "Papa" and whom he called "Baby." Of all the roles Frank had in life, being a grandfather brought him the most pride and joy. He adored his granddaughter and saw her nearly every day of her life. They spent hours having sweet chats, playing pranks on each other, tending his vegetable garden and her fairy garden, and taking walks hand-in-hand. Frank loved the great outdoors, fishing, and firing up the grill. He will be remembered for his kindness, graciousness, and giving nature. He was selfless, brave, and strong for others even in his last moments. Frank's legacy will live on in his children and precious grandchild and in the beautiful lessons and wisdom he passed along to them, and in every family member and friend who was touched by his love during his journey here. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and reception on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Creekside Christian Church in The Venue building, located at 8939 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.

