Franque Lou (Mattoon) Nelson, 91, passed away peacefully in her home in Carmichael, California on May 8, 2020. Franque was born August 26, 1928, in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the only child of Frank and Virginia (Fesemyer) Mattoon. In 1946 she moved to California to attend Mills College as a dance major. Franque was a talented dancer and enjoyed dancing in its many forms, from acrobatics to hula. She met her husband, Maynard, while attending Mills after they were set up on a blind date. A year later, in 1948, they were married and moved to Sacramento where they raised their family. Franque loved to spend time volunteering, working at her shop in Old Sacramento and, most of all, enjoying time spent with her family. She is survived by her six children, Dianne Germond, Cindy Nelson, Sandy Senter (Tom), Martha Karanopoulos (Jon), Andrea Nelson, and Stuart Nelson (Maureen), her 10 grandchildren Daria (Germond) Ray and Scott Germond, Chris, A.J. and Josh Karanopoulos, Forest (Anita) and Skyler Novak, Lauren, Tyler (Stephanie) and Blake Nelson and her 4 great grandchildren, Lacy and Caden Ray, Elena Novak and Liliana Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard. Franque wrote, "The Lord has blessed me mightily and I thank Him for all those whose lives have touched mine."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store