Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church 6929 Franklin Blvd. Sacramento , CA

Fred Berga Wood, 76, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at his home in Sacramento, California. Born on August 11, 1943 in Virden, Illinois, he was the only child of Fred Johnson Wood and Orva Mae Berga. After high school, Fred joined the Army and served in Germany for two years and then returned home to Virden. Fred was 29 years old when he married Wanda Hartsook and adopted her young son, Allan. Soon Fred and Wanda fell in love with magic and eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue their magic careers. They became a world-renowned magic team known as, Berga and Wanda and performed regularly at large magic venues such as Magic Island and the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. For the last ten years of their careers, they ran Wizardz, a dinner theatre featuring magic acts on Universal City Walk. Fred retired from Wizardz when Wanda passed away suddenly in 2001. A year later, he met his second wife, Robin Shimizu, and moved from Los Angeles to Sacramento. He and Robin were married in 2011. In addition to being a professional magician, Fred was passionate about many eclectic interests. He built and raced dragsters, built and flew a Pitts bi-plane, sailed Nightwind, his sailboat, to Mexico five times, renovated and showed classic cars, perfected his fly fishing skills, and became a master wood turner making beautiful pens and small wooden products. He is survived by his wife, Robin; stepson Matthew Liang; daughter Brianna (wife Kymberli); granddaughter Stephanie Al-Yasir (Hassan); half-brother Scott, half-sister, Brenda, and his two kitties, Pinky and PeeWee. With his kind and gentle ways, he won the hearts of his extended Shimizu family, and will be greatly missed by many relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends both in Illinois and in California. Fred was laid to rest with Wanda and his family in Virden, Illinois on February 14, 2020. Please join us for his Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, at the Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church, 6929 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95823. Dress attire is fun and casual wear something or even a hat that you would wear as if you were hanging out with Fred for the day (e.g., fishermen, hot rod cruisers, sailors, and wood-turners, etc.).

