Fred, son of Fred and Josephine (Aguilar) Corral, was born in Loomis, CA, attended Loomis School and Placer High School. In 1945 at age 17 he joined the Navy for 16 months. He returned to Penryn to attend Placer Junior College for 2 yrs and University of California for 2 yrs specializing in Thermodynamics earning a Bachelor of Science Degree of Electrical Engineering. In 1951 he worked for Electrodynamics Division of Bendix Corporation as Electronics Engineer, Senior Contract Administrator, specializing in data communication for missles and aircraft. He worked on measurements of atomic bomb explosions in Nevada 1951-56 and in 1952 went to the Marshall Islands and was on a ship 38 miles from the Hydrogen Bomb test site to study measurements. In 1964, for 18 months he attended a NASA study program in Denver. In 1970 he retired and moved back to Sacramento and lived with and cared for his mother and father until they died. Fred has traveled to Spain to visit the birthplaces of his parents, grandparents, and Godparents. He was preceded in death by Father Fred, Mother Josephine, and Sister Rose(Vic) and is survived by Sister Frances (Dwight), Nieces and Nephews Debbie (Jeff), Susan (Ed), Scott (Johneen), Jim (Vicki), Cathie, Carolyn, their families and many loving cousins. Celebration of Life will be at Maidu Community Center, Roseville on Sunday, August 25, at 2 pm.

