It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred after a long illness. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Anna & Gordon Andrews and was raised by his grandparents, Llewellyn "Bobbie" & Agnes "Addie" Andrews in Glendale, CA. Fred spent his growing up years rescuing and brining home strange animals, working for his grandfather as a carpenter, surfing, hiking & backpacking with his friends. He graduated from Glendale High School and attended Los Angeles State College where he met his future wife, Julie Becker. They were married in June 1959 & would have been married for 60 years this June. After getting his BA in Education and teaching 5th graders for a few months, he found that his passion for nature led him to return to LA State to work on a Master's Degree on Biology. He was accepted into the Doctoral program at the University of California, Riverside in the Fall of 1965 to study insects, specializing in beetles. The family moved to Sacramento in 1969 where he began his 32-year career as an Entomologist at the Dept of Food & Agriculture. He was a world-renowned authority on beetles. He published numerous scientific research papers and books, and helped develop the California State Collection of Arthropods where he distinguished himself as Curator. He traveled many places in Central & South America throughout his career to study & collect beetles. He has several claims to fame: he has been bitten by both a scorpion & a rattlesnake, and he has an endangered beetle that he discovered named after him. Fred has two children, Laura & Dan who provided him with much joy, drama and pride throughout the years. He has many adopted grandchildren including Jackson Myers, Misty cone and Adam Schmilkstein as well as great grandkids, Gabe & Erica. After he retired, he spent his time traveling with Julie, family and friends, photographing nature, watching birds and drinking great wines. He also had the opportunity to explore his heritage as a Native American member of the Crow tribe and visit his reservation in Montana to attend a powwow and rodeo. He is survived by his wife Julie; daughter Laura (Jim) Christensen; son Dan; sister, Marilynne Oram; nephew, Doug (Nathalie) Oram; nieces, Denise (Chris) Pedretti; & Leslie Oram; brother & sister-in-law, Bruce & Pat Becker; and nephew Ray Becker. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Scott Becker. A celebration of life will be held at Lutheran Church of the Cross (45th & H St) on May 10th at 1:00pm. The celebration of his life will continue at the family's home after the service. Donations may be made to American Lung Cancer Assoc. or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Assoc. in Fred's memory.

