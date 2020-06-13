Lifelong area resident, Fred H. Broesch, passed away on May 19, 2020, at 73 years of age. Fred was born on November 6, 1946, in Woodland, California to Oswald "Dutch" and Helen Broesch. Fred graduated from Woodland High School in 1964 and thereafter opened his own automotive shop in nearby Knights Landing. Broesch Automotive enjoyed a solid reputation through the years for servicing anything automotive. Fred was well known for his passion for building hot rods and was a respected and sought out builder. His signature build, a 1931 Ford Model A, exemplified his creative spirit, technical expertise and passion for innovation, inspiring the many builders who would follow. Fred will be missed by the many friends who shared his love for traveling across the country in their classic cars. He was also an avid aviation enthusiast and enjoyed many hours buzzing the neighborhood in his own plane. Fred leaves behind no immediate family; however, he was a loyal and faithful friend to many. For many years he helped to raise Tawna and Holly, who were like daughters to him. He was also surrounded by the kind of brothers life gives you, Joe Heidrick, Dan Ramos, Joe Duzan, Peter Paulsen, Jerry Hubert and Frank Medina to name a few. Fred will be interred in a private ceremony and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



