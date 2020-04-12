Long time Fair Oaks resident Fred L. Boucher, born April 14,1931, passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of "four score and eight" years old. A very generous and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is preceded in death by Dolly, his loving wife of 63 years, and only son Jim. He is survived by 4 daughters and 8 grandchildren. Fred retired after 42 years as a civil engineer with Caltrans. A member of San Juan Union HS class of 1949, he enjoyed monthly luncheons with his classmates. His family will miss their weekly dinners and getting "schooled" by him at pinocle. As per his request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020