Fred M. Veffredo was born on March 11th, 1920 in Caspian, MI. He passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2019 in Orangevale, CA. He survived by his loving and devoted wife Naomi of 72 years, sons Steve and Gary, 2 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Fred was raised in Chico CA., moved to Orangevale CA. in 1949. Was a WWll Navy veteran served in Pacific Theater, retired from McClellan AFB in 1975. He became a Mason in 1978, was past President of the Folsom Shrine club, a member of Keystone Cops, Sir Branch 49 and the Jolly Hookers fishing club. After retirement he enjoyed gardening, archery, hunting, fishing and traveling. There will be a Funeral Service Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 10:00am at Mount Vernon Funeral Home, 8201 Greenback Ln. Fair Oaks CA 95628, a reception will follow in Mount Vernon's main Bldg. 2nd floor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital and Hospice of Ranch Cordova. To share memories go to: www.mountvernonmemorial.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2019