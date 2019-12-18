Henry "Fred" Miles passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on December 7th, 2019. Henry is survived by the love of his life, Judy, wife of 60 years, his sister Anne Smallwood, his three sons, Andy, Steve, and Tom, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Fred, a USAF veteran, will be remembered as a man who dearly loved his family. He was a baseball coach, Scout Master, loved camping and fishing with his family and always had a heart for kids that were struggling. Fred will be missed but he leaves a legacy of faith in Christ and commitment to family with his sons and grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 18, 2019