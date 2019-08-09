Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Robert Koerber. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn , CA 95603 (530)-885-3773 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Robert Koerber, born on May 9, 1929 died after a brief illness on August 4, 2019. Born to Henrietta Stryker Koerber and Lorenz Fred Koerber in Illinois. After enlisting in Officer Training School, he served in the United States Army retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 20 years. He went on to run his own business, McCord's Floor Covering, in Auburn, CA for another 15 years before retiring a final time. He married Eleanor Ann Genshlea in 1959 while both working in Germany, and together they raised three children in posts over many locales around the world. Always engaged in his children's lives, and the lives of his grandchildren who he loved very much, he will be remembered for his support, his dedication to Eleanor in life and marriage, and his generous personality. While having many interests from owning horses to cooking, his love of golf was maybe strongest and as an avid golfer he played with passion into his late years. He loved travelling at home and abroad, and socializing with many lifelong friends, often over hands of bridge. He had the good fortune of staying close to his family and Eleanor's family throughout his life. He is survived by Eleanor, his wife of 60 years; his children Beth McShane (Richard Sanchez), Bridget (Felice Rando), Fred (Katie) as well as five grandchildren: Morgan, Conor, Claire, Alison, and Dereje. He is survived by his siblings George and Ken Koerber and Carol Silva, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers Lorenz and William Koerber. A visitation will be held Sunday August 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Chapel of the Hills, 1331 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday August 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 1162 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA. Internment at New Auburn Cemetery. Reception to follow graveside services at St. Joseph Church Hall. Memorials may be made to the .

