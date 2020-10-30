Fred (Fouad) Saca

July 21, 1937 - October 23, 2020

Sacramento, California - Fred Saca, devoted husband, beloved brother, father, and grandfather passed away quietly in his home at 83 years of age. He is survived by his wife, brother and two sisters, three daughters, and six grandchildren.

Fred was born and raised in Bethlehem, Palestine. One of seven children, he studied at Terra Sancta Boys College and spent his youth working for his family's olivewood business, tending their olive orchard, hunting, and playing soccer. Fred immigrated to San Pedro Sula, Honduras where he met and married his wife and life-long partner of 50 years Elaine Julia Jacamán. Fred and his family then immigrated to Guatemala, where he opened a fabric store. The family immigrated again in 1981 to the United States where Fred worked with tireless dedication at Filco appliance store in Sacramento till March of 2020.

Fred was a sociable and empathetic man who connected easily with others and formed lifelong friendships with many. Fred enjoyed simple pleasures like weekly trips to the farmer's market, a soccer game on TV, and the occasional casino visit. He was happiest when he was helping others or gifting candies and fruits to family and acquaintances. In his later years, his deepest fulfillment came from doting on his grandchildren during their weekend visits.

Fred will be remembered equally for his integrity, big heart, and easy smile. He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral service will be limited to family. Your thoughts and prayers on Fred's behalf are welcome and most appreciated.





