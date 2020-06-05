Fred Shigeto Honda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96, Selma, CA born resident of Los Angeles passed away on May 26, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Victoria Honda; he is survived by his children, Lynn, Gordon and Sharon Honda; siblings, Chieko, Kazuko and Setsuo; he is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. Colorful/casual attire requested. In accordance with his wishes, no memorial services will be held and in lieu of flowers or koden, please donate in the name of Fred Shigeto Honda to Samaritan's Purse (Samaritanspurse.org) or World Vision (Worldvision.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved