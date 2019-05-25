Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Tully Jr.. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Lakeside Memorial Cemetery 1201 Forrest St Folsom , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Tully Jr. passed away in Folsom, California on May 22, 2019. He was 89 years old. Born in Bisbee, Arizona on April 26, 1930, Fred moved to Sacramento in 1944. Fred enlisted in the Marines in 1947 and earned 3 Purple Hearts from his injuries received in combat in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Fred retired in 1968 an officer after 21 years of service with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Fred served in the reserves for 9 more years. Fred also worked for the California Youth Authority for 23 years from 1969 to 1992. Fred is proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Barbara (Davis). He then married Linda (McCandless) on October 15, 2014, who faithfully cared for him in the final chapter of his life. Fred was the father of 5 children, David, John (wife Joselle Wilson), Tony (husband Kent Johnson), Tina (Husband Marc Tavalero) and Tommy (wife Teresa Wagner). He was also the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Eric Tully, Jamie Tully, Nathan Tully, Natalie Tully, Justine Tully (husband Bradley Alvarado), Hunter Tully, Tyson Tavalero, Nicolette Tavalero, Lauryn Tully and Cameron Tully. He also had 2 great-grandchildren, Levi and Wren Alvarado.A Public viewing will be held on Monday, May 27, from 4pm to 8pm at Miller Funeral Home at 507 Scott St in Folsom. Graveside services will be held on May 28, at 11am, at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery, at 1201 Forrest St, in Folsom, followed by a reception held nearby at the VFW Hall at 1300 Forrest St.

