Frederick Dallas Gill, 34, died the morning of Sunday, December 8, 2019. Dallas, was born in the San Jose Bay Area and spent his youth in Sunnyvale, CA. When he was 8 years old, his family moved to Elk Grove. After high school, Dallas pursued several ventures, but was an entrepreneur at heart and enjoyed working with his hands. Dallas lived life to the fullest, in his spare time he enjoyed racing cars, spending time with family and friends and was always making fun of someone. Although his greatest joy was being Valencia's dad and enjoyed being with her. He is survived by his girlfriend Rachel, mother and father, Idalia and Frederick, two sisters, Monique and Tania, brother, Houston, paternal grandparents, Rita and Bernadino, niece, Iselia, two nephews, Antonio and Alex and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Rest in peace, D sleep easy. Remember, family first and fam-bam for life! Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18th, at St Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Home. Burial will also be at St Mary's on Thursday, Dec. 19th at 10 a.m.

