Frederick Dehoney Smith , Jr. died peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born August 29, 1941, to the late Frederick D. and Laura Belle Smith, he was a lifelong resident of the Sacramento area. Loving brother to Laura Lee (Smith) Goodman and the late John Gorman (Smith); father of twins Nathan Smith and the late Frederick D. Smith III; Grandpa to Gavin Smith and favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews; dad to his beloved dog King, and a friend of Bill W. for over 3 decades. Known as "Uncle Freddy" to many in the Midtown community, he was an artist and a dapper dresser, painting on canvas and telling stories with his wardrobe. He was a purveyor of fine costumes and clothing, owning Cheap Thrills and Zoots on 21st Street for many years. Freddy helped many people trudge the Road of Happy Destiny. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at VFW Hall, 905 Drever St., West Sacramento, CA 95691 from 2-4 p.m. Please bring a cherished memory or story about Uncle Freddy to share.