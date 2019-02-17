Frederick Dehoney Smith, Jr. died peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born August 29, 1941, to the late Frederick D. and Laura Belle Smith, he was a lifelong resident of the Sacramento area. Loving brother to Laura Lee (Smith) Goodman and the late John Gorman (Smith); father of twins Nathan Smith and the late Frederick D. Smith III; Grandpa to Gavin Smith and favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews; dad to his beloved dog King, and a friend of Bill W. for over 3 decades. Known as "Uncle Freddy" to many in the Midtown community, he was an artist and a dapper dresser, painting on canvas and telling stories with his wardrobe. He was a purveyor of fine costumes and clothing, owning Cheap Thrills and Zoots on 21st Street for many years. Freddy helped many people trudge the Road of Happy Destiny. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at VFW Hall, 905 Drever St., West Sacramento, CA 95691 from 2-4 p.m. Please bring a cherished memory or story about Uncle Freddy to share.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Dehoney Smith Jr..
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019