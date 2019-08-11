|
|
|
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
|
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Presbyterian Church of Fair Oaks
|
Committal
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Fair Oaks District Cemetery
Dr. Frederick McNally, Ed.D, is an admirable example of the "Greatest Generation," having been born in Illinois at the beginning of the Depression. Fred went on to earn the Distinguished Flying Cross from the USAF, during his 22-year military career, running clandestine missions during the Vietnam War; followed by earning two Masters Degrees in Business and Government, and finally earning his Ed.D in Education from the University of San Francisco. Fred made time for his faith by spending years as a church deacon and elder, and by serving the greater Presbyterian community at the regional and national Presbytery level. He was a Sunday School Director, member of the Chancel Choir and the Beacon Marinership at the Presbyterian Church of Fair Oaks. Actively committed to a lifetime of service to others, Fred was an active member of multiple charitable organizations including the Ben Ali Shriners, Drums and Glocks, Masons, and Lion's Club. He was a member of the Order of Daedalians, a fraternal and professional Order of American Military Pilots. Fred paid it forward to aviation by serving as a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University based at Beale Air Force Base during his 'retirement.' As a young man in the 1950's, Fred joined the Naval ROTC while completing his Bachelor of Science Degree in business at the University of Miami. He was an active member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity there - developing a loyalty and devotion for which he remained committed for the rest of his life. Fred, later known as "Pappy Pike," lived the lifelong motto: "Once a Pike, always a Pike." As such, while working as the Assistant Dean of Continuing Education at the California State University of Sacramento for over 20 years, Fred worked tirelessly to establish a chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity (the "Pikes") on the CSUS campus. Fred founded the local fraternity chapter and served the Greek Organization in a larger capacity as the CSUS Faculty Advisor for over a decade. He continued to be actively included in multiple events, into his retirement years, until his mobility recently waned. Lastly, above all else, Fred's greatest love and commitment was his devotion to his family. Fred now has joined his bride, "Dottie," of 58 years and their first-born child, Frederick McNally, Jr., who died at birth. Fred is survived by his three daughters: Karen, Diane, and Pamela; his six grandchildren: Tom, Melanie, Samuel, Erik, Emilie, and Charlie; his four great grandchildren: Elora (8), Eric (5), Malcom (2), and Dawson (1); and his cousin Mrs. Hope Bell. Fred is also survived by loving and cherished sons and daughters-in-laws: Katherine, Tom, and Marc respectively. Finally, Fred also leaves behind loving and caring extended family and many, many grieving friends. Yes, Dr. Frederick E. McNally had a far-reaching impact across decades of experiences and people. My sisters and I are humbled and grateful to have been able to call him Dad. We feel strongly that God's first words to Dad once he returned to Heaven, were: "Well done, good and faithful servant." AMEN! Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00pm at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA, 916-725-2109). A celebration service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Presbyterian Church of Fair Oaks located at 11411 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks, CA in the main sanctuary. A reception will immediately follow in the Family Life Center. A Committal Ceremony will be held at the shaded gravesite with full military honors on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1pm at Fair Oaks District Cemetery located at 7780 Olive Street, Fair Oaks, CA. The ceremony will take place at the flagpole which is located at the Veteran's section. If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Fred's honor, please consider the following charities of which Fred's grand and great grandchildren had to utilize: Lucile Packard Childrens' Hospital/Cardiology Department (children's branch of Stanford Hospital): 400 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301; email: [email protected] California Ear Institute (c/o californiaearinstitute.com): assists ear reconstruction costs and living expenses for children with deformities Shriners' Children Hospital: 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 (donate.lovetotherescue.org)
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019
