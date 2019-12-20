Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Eugene Capellas. View Sign Service Information Affordable Cremation & Funeral Center North 4750 Beloit Dr Sacramento , CA 95838 (916)-469-0866 Memorial service 11:00 AM Affordable Cremation & Funeral Center North 4750 Beloit Dr Sacramento , CA 95838 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick "Fred" Eugene Capellas, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Sacramento, CA. Fred was born in Waimea, Kauai, to Laurence & Elsie Capellas on September 23, 1938, and raised on the Big Island. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Cindy Capellas; his daughters, Leslie Haynes and Lanette Capellas; his grandchildren, Rhianne Dunn, Kaela Watkins, Austin Haynes, Quinne Harris, Tyler Haynes, Kyle Corum, Kenny Corum, Olivia Capellas; and 7 great-grandchildren. Fred spent the first four years after high school in the Army and was very proud of his service. Once out of the Army, he went back to school, earned two Masters' Degrees and started his teaching career in Hawaii. He eventually settled in Sacramento and after teaching for 33 years at Sacramento City College, he retired on 01-01-01. Fred was a classic car enthusiast. He restored and showed many beautiful classic cars over the years. Fred also had a true passion for the art of Bonsai. His love and skill could be seen in his tree collection that he created over the past 50 years. The family of Fred Capellas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to American River Hospice & Home Instead Caregivers. A Memorial Service will be held January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM in the chapel at Affordable Cremation, 4750 Beloit Drive, Sacramento, CA 95838. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.

