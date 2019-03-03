Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick William Cope. View Sign

A native of Eureka, Calif., Fred passed away at home with family from complications of lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Donna, brothers Lonnie Cope of Torrance, Donald of Fort Bragg, Ca., daughters Lorraine Kotsonas of Oakland, Lynette Cockrum of Sacto, Dena De Lapp of Loomis, daughter-in-law Donna Cope of El Dorado Hills, and step-sons Richard and Marc Parmley of Rocklin. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Cope of El Dorado Hills. He was a life member of A.S.C.E. and was a civil engineer for 30+ years. His love of cars led him to belong to The Auburn A's Car Club, and the F.A.S.T. Car Club. A celebration of his life will be held on March 17th, 2019 at 1:00pm at the California Automobile Museum in Old Sacramento. He will be missed by many.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

