Longtime Sacramento resident Frederick William "Bill" Frese passed away peacefully February 11, 2020 at the age of 96. Bill was born to Fred and Leigh Frese on June 23, 1923 in Oakland, CA. His sister, Shirley, was born 3 1/2 years later. He attended Emerson Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, and graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1941. Bill had many fond memories growing up in the bay area, including riding his bicycle down to watch the Bay Bridge being built and watching the 1935 Cal v. Stanford game, a memory so precious to him he kept the ticket stub in his wallet throughout his life. Bill enjoyed spending time in and around the Yosemite Valley. At 15, he spent two weeks hiking and summited the Mt. Lyell Glacier. In another trip, he hiked up Mt. Conness. Following the events of December 7, 1941, Bill enlisted in the Army's Air Services Division, proudly serving as a Sergeant, Air Operations Specialist, in the American and Pacific Theaters during WWII, earning a medal of good conduct. He was honorably discharged in December 1945, and returned to Sacramento where his family had relocated. Bill attended Sacramento City College, later transferring to UC Berkeley where he was a member of Del Rey fraternity. He graduated in 1949 with a degree in business, and spent most of his life working for Allstate Insurance. Bill was married for nearly 70 years to his loving wife, Marilyn. They very much enjoyed family vacations in Santa Cruz, music, their friends, and their community, spending many years as attending members of the Sacramento Symphony Orchestra and season ticket holders at the Music Circus. A lifelong fan of the Cal Bears, SF Giants and 49ers, Bill also loved watching the Sacramento Kings play basketball. An avid gardener, Bill was known for arriving at friends' doors with a bag of his wonderful fresh vegetables. Bill was an exceptionally kind and compassionate man to all who knew him. Special thanks to all of the phenomenal people at the Asian Community Center nursing facility who provided such professional and wonderful care during these last years even arranging for Bill to throw out the first pitch in a 2018 Sacramento River Cats game! Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Frese, and his sister Shirley O'Neill. Survived and missed by his daughter Elizabeth Frese Caples, son-in-law Ray Caples, grandsons Derek, Alec and Marshall Caples, family and friends. Private memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

