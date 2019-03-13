Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredric A. "Fred" Teran. View Sign

Fred Teron, age 75, passed peacefully on February 23rd, 2019 in Sacramento. Born in San Francisco on August 15th, 1943, Fred was raised in Chico, CA where he lived until moving to Sacramento in 1965. He worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, Fred was a member of the Chico Elks Lodge #423 and SIRS branch 150, and could often be found enjoying cooking, gardening, hunting and rooting for his beloved San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Fred is preceded in death by his father, Fred, mother, Barbara, and sister, Cathy. Fred is survived with love by his wife of 50 years, Lynne, daughter, Cindy, Son, Greg, family, and countless friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 1:00 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 5401 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento CA, 95822.

