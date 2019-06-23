Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredric Meldon Sauze. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fredric Sauze, known to many friends as Bud and to family as Uncle Bud, was born in Sacramento on February 6, 1924, he died at the age of 95. He graduated from Sacramento High School in 1942 and following high school he briefly attended University of California at Davis intending to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine. His education was interrupted when Fred felt a need to serve his country and he enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served as a Browning Automatic Rifleman in the infantry. His military service took him from France to Germany and he ended the war in Austria. While in Austria he was part of a team that liberated a concentration camp. After the war Fred spent some time in San Francisco before enrolling at the University of Southern California to complete his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. After returning to Sacramento, he went to work for the State of California Department of Finance. Having audited state colleges for 10 years, he then transferred to the California Highway Patrol as budget officer until retiring in 1984. Fred traveled extensively after retiring. He was a member of the Episcopal Church and through his church, was introduced to the River City Food Bank and served as a board member and volunteer for several years. Fred also became involved with the Episcopal Community Services Board on which he served for more than 6 years. Fred enjoyed the companionship of many animals during his lifetime including cocker spaniels, dachshunds, and many cats. He was a longtime supporter of the SPCA. Fred was a dedicated Democrat and a member of the local Harry S. Truman Club. Preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Frederick Sauze as well as many other family members. Fred is survived by cousins Beverly Ann Cook (Dennis), Katie Morgan (Steve), Tracy Olcese, Kyle Rhodes (Kristen), Sharon Oldfield (John), Grady Carter (Dee), Linda Wilson and Christine Gebhart, and by many longtime friends. Fred was one of the most likable people you would ever meet. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 27th & Capitol Ave., Sacramento on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation to River City Food Bank, 1800 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95816 or Sacramento SPCA, 2127 Front St., Sacramento, CA 95818 is appreciated.

