G Arthur Cort, born Oct. 1, 1926 in Hagginwood, Sacramento County lived his life fully invested until his death Aug. 17, 2020. Following are a few areas of life to which he gave 110%. *FamilyMarried to Helen Lasswell on Jan. 14, 1947, he took his new bride to live in a log cabin in Fairbanks, Alaska. They spent most of their life together in a house Art built in Latrobe, California where they raised five children. They have seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. *Work- He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Alaska in 1953 and worked several jobs related to his profession before he was hired as the El Dorado County Road Commissioner in 1962. He became Director of Public Works Nov. 2, 1967 when that department was formed, retiring in January 1987. He continued to use his skills as an engineer. In 2005, when Cameron Park Rotary built the Community Observatory and Sky Theater adjacent to the El Dorado Center of Folsom Lake College, he figured a design and made sure the work was done correctly. In recognition of his efforts, the theater is named the G. Arthur Cort Sky Theater. *Special interests--In August 1979, he planned his first canoe/kayak river trip in the Yukon Territory and paddled such rivers as the MacKenzie, Stikine, Liard, Peace, Slave, Noatak, Teslin, Koyukuk each summer with various friends and family members until 2004. He learned to play the harmonica in 1972, frequently carrying it in his pocket so many heard his tunes. Another passion was photography, which he studied while serving in the Army Air Corps when he was assigned to the Photo Lab Tech School at Lowry Field in Denver, Colorado. In 1975, he learned to fly a plane and for a time owned a small aircraft, which he parked at Cameron Park Airport. He supported the El Dorado County Sheriff's Air Squadron from June 1976 to December 1989. *Organizations- A charter member of the Rotary Club of Cameron Park, which was formed in 1969, he served as its first secretary and as president in 1971-72. He served as a docent at the California State Railroad Museum from 1991 until it was temporarily closed this spring due to COVID-19. He logged over 9,200 hours of service. Also, as a docent he would ride the California Zephyr from Sacramento to Reno and back giving the history of the various landmarks over the public address system as the train passed. He completed 128 trips. He joined the Order of Odd Fellows in 1954 and served as secretary, vice grand and noble grand of Consumnes Lodge and District Deputy Grand Master of District 12 (El Dorado County), Grand Instructor for the Grand Lodge of California in 1971-72 and 1973-74, and Trustee of the California Odd Fellows Home in Saratoga from 1975 to 1992. Art was not predictable. He would serve hot chocolate to children on the Polar Express (including his great-granddaughter). In 1996, he performed as an extra in the production of Aida by the Sacramento Opera Association. He hiked to the summit of Mt. Whitney three times in the 1980s with a good friend who organized these excursions. He is survived by his wife, Helen, his children Cynthia Kingsland (Bruce), Susan Johnson (Terry); Jennifer Hinrichsen; Anita Gonzalez (Rick Walsh); and David Cort (Kim) and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held as soon as it is safe to hold such gatherings under COVID-19 guidelines.



