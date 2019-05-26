Dr. Gabrielle Guedet, née Gorman, 80, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Reno. Gabby was born to James and Josephine Gorman February 14, 1939 in San Francisco, and graduated from St. Vincent's High School. She is survived by 4 siblings (Sylvia, James, Liona, and Marylu), her children (Kate, Evelyn, Mark, Mateo, and Anne-Marie) and 8 grandchildren. Gabby was a child play therapist in Sacramento, and earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute in 1998. She was a murder mystery aficionado, enjoyed museums, local theater, good food, and good friends. When she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she did not flinch or waste the time she had left. Gabby got on with death the same way she had lived, day by day, without bitterness or anger, but rather with love, compassion and wisdom. Her children will spread her ashes under the Golden Gate Bridge that her father helped build, and her friends will host a celebration of her life at River Bend Park in Sacramento on July 27.

